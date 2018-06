Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Yes we all know how it is imperative to have breakfast because it enables us to have a good immunity and everything nice! But the problem is, we lack time and sometimes the same old recipes can get too boring for us. So we try different twists and creativity and oh boy, those are all amazing recipes too.

We have faced the situation wherein we forgot to store eggs for breakfast, or days when the kids wake up so late that getting them ready is more important than being in the kitchen and cooking. So just shoo away the same old recipe for breakfast and lighten up your day with these quick meals! Read: 2 delicious coconut milk recipes for summer wellness!

Oats and beans chilla recipe by Mihira Khopkar, Sports & Clinical nutritionist and founder of MARK. ‘The best part about this is, it can be had an hour-and-half pre-workout or an hour-and-half post workout too. Its perfect and delicious!’



Ingredients:

1/2 100g cup besan

4-5 chopped beans

1/2 100g cup rolled oats

Handful of coriander leaves (chopped)

1 green chilli (chopped finely)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp jeera powder

Salt (as per taste)

Water as required (just about dosa batter consistency)

You can also add a variety of veggies finely chopped/ as purée

2 tsp oil

Method

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

2. Brush a non stick pan with oil and let it heat.

3. Take a ladle of the batter and pour it in a circular fashion to make a dosa.

4. Once cooked on one side flip the dosa and add 1/2 tsp oil around it.

5. Serve with coriander and mint chutney!

Nutritional value

Calories: 249Kcal/ Mono-saturated fats: 5 gms/ Saturated fats: 5 gms/ Protein: 8gms

Read: Healthy recipe for diabetes: Oats Rava Palak Dhokla !