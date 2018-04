Bored of making and eating your same regular meals every day? Try these international recipes by the chefs of Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Goa that your family will love. Make use of fresh aubergines, tofu, eggs and other ingredients that you’ll easily get at supermarkets to create a delicious dinner.

Smoked Eggplant with Egg on a Bed of Pomegranate Puree (by Chef Bheem Singh Sajwan)



Ingredients

2 eggplants

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 tbsp tahini paste

Juice of a lemon

3 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of smoked paprika

2 Poached egg

Capsicum

Pomegranate puree

5 gram Parsley

3 no pita bread

Method

Grill the aubergines over hot coals or the flame of a gas hob till the skin has charred and the flesh is very soft.

Scrape the flesh from the charred skin and whisk with 2 crushed cloves of garlic.

Add the lemon juice, tahini paste and olive oil and paprika.

Season with salt and pepper.

Serve with poached eggs, pita bread, a drizzle of chilli oil and a dollop of Greek yoghurt and pomegranate puree.

Indonesian Vegetable Soup With Organic Silken Tofu, Rice Noodles & Seaweed (by Chef Amulya Das)



Ingredients

12 to 14 ounces potatoes (2 or 3 medium)

1 tablespoon soup soy sauce

8 ounces tofu

3 ounces rice vermicelli noodles, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes

2 scallions (1 if large)

salt and pepper to taste

Method

Thinly slice the potato into short strips and ix with the soup soy sauce and garlic. Slice the tofu into 1/2-inch thick pieces. Cut the scallions into 1-inch lengths.

In a medium pot, sauté the potato until all the pieces turn brown.

Pour in 6 cups of water, and bring it to a boil. Skim off the foam. Reduce the heat to medium-high and continue to boil, covered, for 5 minutes.

Add the tofu, and salt (about 1 teaspoon) and pepper to taste. Bring it to a boil, and cook until potatoes are cooked about 5 minutes. Be careful not to overcook the potato. Drop the noodles and scallions in, and boil for an additional minute or two.

Image source: Shutterstock