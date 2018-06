Monsoon is the time for pakodas, samosas, bhajiyas clubbed with a garam chai. But we suggest you binge into something more healthy! We ask Dr Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietician, Global Hospitals, Mumbai for a healthy yet delicious recipe!

Baked Cauliflower

Ingredients:

Cauliflower – 100gm

For White Sauce:

-Maida – 1 tsp

-Butter – 2.5gm

-Milk – 100 ml

-Salt and Pepper to taste

Shredded Cabbage and Capsicum for garnish

Chilli Sauce to taste

Oven temp. 180 o C

Baking Time – 15 Minutes

Method:

1. Boil cauliflower in water till tender.

2. Prepare white sauce by roasting maida in butter, then add milk and seasoning to it.

3. Add in greased dish. Pour white sauce and spread.

4. Sprinkle with shredded cabbage, capsicum and bread crumbs.

5. Bake for 15 minutes and serve hot with chilli sauce.

Read: Eat cauliflowers to protect your kidneys!

Cauliflower is known to be a nutrient rich vegetable. It is a good source of minerals and Vitamin-B. Apart form this, it is good for digestive health since it is high in fibre. Shoo away all several chronic diseases using its antioxidant properties. Cauliflower is also low in calories but high in fiber and water, properties that aid in weight loss. Read: Eat cruciferous vegetables (cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, etc.) to reduce breast cancer risk

