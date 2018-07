On a rainy weekend, nothing is more appetizing than a bowl of hot soup. The best part about soups is that they’re healthy, hearty and can be a meal in itself. Soups are easily digestible and can help fight against infections. Soups aid weight loss too. A thick soup can actually fill your stomach and prevent you from craving unhealthy snacks. A nutritious bowl of soup gives you minimum calories and loads of energy. Here is an Irish potato soup recipe by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital you can try.

Irish Potato Soup

Ingredients:

2 large onions, peeled and finely chopped

8-9 potatoes

7½ cups hot water

50g unsalted butter

Ground black pepper

Method:

– Melt the butter in a large heavy pan and add the onions. Cook covered on a low flame for about 10 mins.

– Peel, leach and chop the potatoes. Add to the onions and mix well.

– Season with pepper, cover and cook over a low heat for about 10 mins.

– Add the hot water and bring to a boil. Simmer for approx. 25 mins, or until the vegetables are tender.

– Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Puree the soup in batches in a blender.

– Reheat the soup over a low heat and adjust the seasoning. If the soup seems too thick, add a little extra water or milk to achieve the right consistency.

– Serve the soup hot.

