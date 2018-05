Most desserts are full of white refined flour (maida) and sugar which, as we know, is absolutely harmful to our health. Refined flour has been linked to a number of health conditions including obesity, diabetes, cancer and other complications. Table sugar has several dangerous effects on your body. This simple gluten-free almond cake by Chef Ajay Chopra is healthy because it replaces maida with almond flour and sugar with honey. Try making this recipe for your mother on International Mother’s Day.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Baking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Almond Powder – 350 g

Egg (Separated) – 200 g

Honey – 100 g

Baking Soda – 10g

Vanilla Essence – 10 g

Salt – 5 g

Honey – 20 g

Sliced almonds – 50 g

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Coat a 9-inch pan with Butter and flour. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Beat 4 egg yolks, 100g honey, vanilla, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined. Add the almond powder and beat on low until combined. Then, beat 4 egg whites in another large bowl with the electric mixer on medium speed until very foamy, but not stiff enough to hold peaks. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the egg whites into the nut mixture until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake the cake until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the pan and gently remove the side ring. Let cool completely. Carefully transfer the cake to a serving platter. To serve, drizzle the top of the cake with honey and sprinkle with sliced almonds.

Tip: Make sure that the almonds are toasted a little before you make a powder and there is absolutely no moisture in the grinder jar to avoid any lumps in the cake.

Try these other healthy vegan no-maida, no-sugar dessert recipes too!

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 3008 Protein 112.3 g Total fat 226.6 g Saturated 21.3 g Monounsaturated 136.9 g Polyunsaturated 53.3 g Carbohydrates 157.1 g Fibre 35 g Cholesterol 1088 mg Sodium 5076 mg Calcium 1183 mg Magnesium 1101.2 mg Potassium 3211 mg Vitamin E 107.6 mg

Image source: Shutterstock