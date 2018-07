Holly hummus! Made from crushed chickpeas blended with lemon juice, olive oil, tahini, garlic, and salt, this spread is an excellent source of vitamins B6 and C, protein and fibre. It promotes weight loss as the fibre content in hummus keeps you full for longer and curbs your calorie intake. According to recent research, dietary fibre may reduce the risk of colorectal cancers as it is rich in folate (a type of vitamin B). Moreover, the olive oil used in hummus provides heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Essentially a part of the Mediterranean cuisine, hummus comes as a healthy alternative to dips and spreads loaded with saturated fats. It comes with different herbs and flavours. Here is how you can include hummus in your meals to make them more yummy and health-friendly.

Soup Enhancer

To make your soup more healthy and creamy, stir in a few tablespoons of your favourite flavour of hummus. For example, try roasted red pepper hummus with tomato soup!

Alternative For Mayonnaise and Sour Cream

Use hummus as a spread over your sandwich or burger, instead of using mayonnaise or sour cream. It is a more nutritious and tastier substitute. Take a slice of toasted whole-grain rye bread and top it with hummus and veggies your choice.

Salad Dressing

You can use it with your salads to add a dash of interesting colours. Hummus comes in varied flavours and hues. For example, beet hummus is red while the parsley-based version is green. Even a dollop of flavoured hummus will make your salad more lip-smacking.

Tomato Filling And Topping

Hummus makes a great topping for sliced tomatoes. Take cherry tomatoes, cut off the tops, scoop out the seeds and then fill each one with hummus by using a piping bag. You can also take bigger tomatoes, fill them with hummus to make a scrumptious appetizer.

Pasta Sauce

Hummus could lend a unique taste to your pasta sauce. Combine two parts hummus with one part vegetable stock. Add roasted red peppers, olives, or fresh tomatoes for a fresh Mediterranean twist.

EASY HUMMUS RECIPES

Want to ditch that pack of store-bought hummus and whip up this delicious spread at home? Here are some recipes for you to try.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Ingredients

1 cup roasted red bell peppers

3 cups cooked and well-drained chickpeas

3/4 cup roasted (creamy) tahini

1/4 cup lemon juice

3 tbsp wheat-free tamari or soya sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp cumin powder, toasted

1 1/2 tsp garlic (minced)

3/4 tsp sea salt (according to taste)

3/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp chipotle chilli powder (optional)

Preparation

Put roasted red bell pepper in a food processor with soya sauce or tamari, lemon juice, olive oil and blend all the ingredients properly. Add the remaining ingredients and chickpeas, process until it becomes a smooth paste.

Spice Sweet Potato Hummus

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

2 cups cooked and well-drained chickpeas

3 tbsp tahini

3 cloves garlic, peeled

juice of 1 lemon

zest of 1/2 lemon

ground sea salt, to taste

1 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 400F. On the middle oven rack or in a baking dish, bake the sweet potato for 45 minutes to an hour. After that let it cool down. Then toss all of the other ingredients into a food processor. Blend them well, and serve!

Image Source: Shutterstock