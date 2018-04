It’s quite a challenge to make snack time healthy. Many of us tend to cheat on our weight loss and healthy diet plans during snack time by indulging in fried foods or sugary snacks like samosas, biscuits, cakes and what have you. With this healthy recipe of dahi ke kebab on besan roti by Chef Vijay Kumar Sharma, Chef de Partie, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre, you’ll not just keep yourself full for a long period, you’ll be able to satiate your taste buds too! These delicious dahi ke kebab have the goodness of curd, makahana, chana dal and capsicum. Team these kebabs with the besan roti and you have yourself a complete meal. Try this recipe and let us know what you think of it.

Dahi ke kebab

Ingredients

1. Hung Curd 250 Gms

2. Lotus flower (makahana) 20 Gms

3. Roasted chana dal powder 25 Gms

4. Cream 20ml

5. Red Capsicum 20 gms

6. Green capsicum 20 Gms

7. Yellow capsicum 20 Gms

8. Onion 20 Gms

9. Processed cheese 50 gm

10. Cardamom powder a pinch

11. Green chilly 2 number

12. Salt To taste

Method

1. Finely diced capsicum and onion.

2. Mix with all other ingredients

3. Using your palm make diskettes of 2 cm diameter and 1 cm thickness.

4. Shallow fry on a hot griddle.

Besan roti

Ingredients

1. Besan 100 gms

2. Water to knead

3. Ajwain a pinch

4. Black salt a pinch

5. Haldi powder 5 Gms

6. Chilli powder 5 Gms

7. Coriander powder 5 gm

Method

1. Make a dough of all the ingredients.

2. Thinly roll into flatbreads of circular shape.

3. Cook on a hot tawa.

4. Place Dahi ke Kebab on Besan roti and voila!