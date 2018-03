Chicken is one of the most widely consumed and loved sources of protein. It can be cooked in a variety of ways, is easy on the pocket and more importantly fully of nutrients essential for your body. It is a lean meat which means it has lots of protein and less fat. No doubt, chicken is popular among fitness freaks especially among those who want to build muscles. Chicken is also full of minerals and calcium which helps keep bones healthy. Here are some other health benefits of chicken. You must try this slightly offbeat Asian recipe which combines chicken and green tea! Yes, you read that right. Gopal Jha, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore shares his unique healthy recipe of Thai chicken noodle soup with green tea and mint.

Ingredients

• 300 gm chicken broth

• 4 shallots, peeled and quartered

• 8 in. piece ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

• 5 lemongrass stalks, pounded and tough outer leaves removed

• 2 tsp. Green Tea leaf with fresh Mint

• 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

• 1/4 c. soy sauce

• 3 tbsp. fish sauce

• Juice from limes to taste

• Rice noodles or green tea soba noodles

• Fresh mint, Thai basil and cilantro for garnish

Method

1. In a large pot, combine chicken broth, shallots, ginger, and lemongrass. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Steep green Tea with mint tea leaf in a cotton pouch in broth for 2 minutes. Remove, squeezing bags. Here are some health benefits of green tea.

2. Bring broth back to a simmer and add chicken breasts. Turn off heat, and let chicken breasts poach for 20 to 25 minutes until fully cooked.

3. Once the chicken has cooked, remove and let cool. Scoop out shallot, ginger and lemongrass. Season broth to taste with soy sauce, fish sauce and lime juice. Shred cooled chicken breast.

4. In another pot, bring water to boil and cook the rice noodles or green tea soba. Divide noodles and broth into bowls, and top with shredded chicken and fresh herbs.