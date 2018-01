Smoothie bowls are packed with nutrients that help to promote a healthy heart, clear skin, high energy levels, and much more. This recipe for a smoothie bowl is loaded with antioxidants to promote complete wellness. This recipe also uses isabgol or psyllium husk. Isabgol is known as an effective home remedy for treating and relieving common gastro-intestinal troubles. However, its health benefits are not limited to digestive health. Psyllium husk is known to relieve diarrhoea, constipation and acidity. It is also famed for its effectiveness in treating diabetes, anal fissures and piles and it’s also good for weight loss. Here are some health benefits of isabgol. This smoothie recipe is a great source of both insoluble and soluble fibre, something that many of us fall short of. The added spinach gives this bowl a boost of heart-healthy folate, and the banana provides your body with some beneficial potassium. Try making this healthy smoothie by Dr Noorul Amen, Naturopathy Physician at Organic India, as a breakfast or snack.

Ingredients:

Smoothie bowl:

1 cup coconut milk

1 packet Psyllium husk powder

1 sachet stevia

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup fresh strawberries

1/2 cup spinach leaves

1 tbsp raw honey

1 banana

Toppings:

½ cup cut mango

1 cut kiwi

1/2 cup granola

½ tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp cocoa powder

Method:

1. Add all the smoothie ingredients with stevia to your blender and process until smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into a medium-sized bowl.

3. Dice the mango and kiwi.

4. Add granola, mango, and kiwi to bowl.

5.Sprinkle cinnamon and cocoa powder and serve.



