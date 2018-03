Quinoa is one of the most popular superfoods that has gained prominence in the last few years due to the immense health benefits It offers. Quinoa is an ancient grain that has its roots, quite literally, in the South American countries of Peru, Bolivia and Columbia. It is high in protein, promotes weight loss, non-fattening, gluten-free and t also reduces inflammation. In India, too, quinoa has already found its place on the menus of top restaurants and the homes of the fitness conscious. If you haven’t made quinoa at home yet because you don’t know how to cook it, worry not. There are a number of recipes on the internet to help you. To get you started with quinoa recipes, we have got chef Desmond Fernandes of Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Goa, to help you out with his simple yet tasty recipe for quinoa upma.

Ingredients

Quinoa rice 50 g

American corn 10 g

Red pepper 10 g

Green chilly 05 g

Curry leaves 05 g

Mustard seeds 05 g

Pure ghee 10 ml

Urad dal 05 g

Salt to test

Method

Wash the quinoa several times, drain and keep aside.

In a medium skillet, add oil and heat to medium. When the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and urad dal and let them sputter or sizzle for 15 seconds.

Add chilli, asafoetida and curry leaves and cook for half a minute.

Add onions and red peppers and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until translucent.

Add quinoa and roast for 2 minutes with the veggies.

Add salt, water, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low-medium, cover and cook for 15 minutes.

Let the quinoa sit covered for 5 minutes. Then uncover, fluff and serve.

Garnish with cilantro and generous lemon juice. Serve as an accompaniment to the main dish or as breakfast with hot masala chai.

