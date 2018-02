Since superfoods like kale, sweet potato, avocado and bajra are having their moment now; it’s not surprising that restaurants are experimenting with these super nutritious ingredients. It’s easy to spot kale smoothies and bajra pancakes on the menus of popular restaurants across the country. Of course, there is demand for these from the fitness conscious millennials who are going back to local, natural, organic, unprocessed produce. This soup recipe by Chef Gyston Gracias of Smoke House Deli combines the goodness of kale and bajra.

Kale is great for lowering cholesterol, losing weight, improving vision and has essential vitamins and minerals. Daily consumption of kale juice can help lower cholesterol. In fact, it increases the amount of good cholesterol (HDL) and lowers the bad cholesterol (LDL). Along with this, kale juice can also reduce the risk of coronary artery diseases and promote heart health. Bajra is known for being good for heart health, helping digestion and preventing cancer and diabetes. Bajra is mainly made of starch, a high-energy food. Since it takes longer time to break-down starch, bajra is a long-acting source of energy that keeps you full for a longer time. It is also an excellent source of essential amino acids that make up protein molecules.Try making this recipe for your family.

Ingredients

• Olive oil 5ml

• Garlic 2gms

• Onion 10gms

• White wine 15ml

• White millet (bajra) 20 gms

• Red rice 20gms

• Vegetable stock 250ml

• Kale 10gms

• Salt to taste

• Fresh basil 2 gms

• Parsley 2 gms

• Thyme 2 gms

Method

– In a preheated stock pot, add olive oil, onion, garlic and sauté it till translucent.

– Then add red rice (soaked overnight), white wine , thyme and vegetable stock.

– Lower the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes.

– Finally, add the millet and cook for about 15 minutes.

– Add kale and adjust seasoning. Garnish with kale chips and serve hot.

Image source: Shutterstock