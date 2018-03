Salmon is one of the healthiest foods that non-vegetarians can have. It is full of omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins A, B and D as well as calcium, iron, phosphorus and selenium. Salmon contributes to good bone health, brain function, cardiovascular health, better sleep and good eyesight. Oily fish like salmon also help you cut the risk of Type 2 diabetes. But while there are many health benefits of salmon what also matters is how you cook salmon. Broiling is considered one of the best ways to eat fish. A research by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine studied volunteers who regularly ate fish and it was concluded that they had larger brain volumes in regions associated with memory and cognition, but only if the fish was baked or broiled, not fried. Baking or broiling fish instead of frying them is a good idea to keep your weight loss in check. Here is an easy weight loss recipe of broiled salmon by chef Gopal Jha, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore.

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets

1 tbsp grainy mustard

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tbsp finely minced shallots

2 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

2 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Lemon slices, for serving

Method

Heat broiler and line a baking sheet with parchment.

In a small bowl, mix together mustard, garlic, shallot, thyme, rosemary, and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.

Spread mixture all over salmon fillets and broil 7 to 8 minutes.

Garnish with more thyme and lemon slices and serve.

