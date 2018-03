A good hearty breakfast is one of the key tools for weight loss. When you eat a filling breakfast, it keeps you full for longer, thus eliminating the urge to binge eat throughout the day. If you start your day on an empty stomach, you are more likely to put on weight. This is why nutritionists across the globe insist on a healthy breakfast in the morning. But just because you need to have a good breakfast doesn’t mean you can have just about any calorie-heavy foods in the morning. Your breakfast needs to be full of essential nutrients, devoid of empty calories and of course, delicious. If you’re looking for quick and easy breakfast options, you could try making this egg white frittata with smoked salmon by executive chef Suresh Thampy of Holiday Inn Mumbai International. Frittata is essentially an Italian omelette or Italian scrambled eggs. Egg whites are full of protein, they have no cholesterol, they are low in calories and rich in minerals. Here are the health benefits of egg whites. Salmon is an oily fish full of omega 3 fatty acids and other nutrients. Salmon is good for your skin, heart, bones and overall health.

Ingredients

Egg whites 4 nos

Assorted lettuce

(Romaine/ arugula/iceberg) 40g

Smoked salmon slices 60 g

Capers 10 g

Olives 10 g

Sundried tomatoes 20 g

Cherry tomatoes 20 g

Gherkins 10 g

Olive oil 10ml

Lime juice from 1 lime

Onion rings 10 g

Salt & pepper

Method

• In a large steel bowl, whisk the egg whites at room temperature till light and stiff.

• Roughly cut the salad ingredients, mix with lettuce and dress them with lime juice seasoning and olive oil.

• In a seasoned pan, cook the egg whites on a low flame.

• Arrange on plate as shown, top up with dressed salad ingredients.

• Place the salmon slices on top and garnish with onion rings

• Serve hot.