In the rainy season, you will definitely feel the urge to gulp down some hot soups. Whether it is for your date night or a regular family dinner, a bowl of delicious soup can do wonders! While we believe that every soup made with love is yummy, here are 5 things that you must check when you’re making drool-worthy soups. Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital gives us these tips and the recipe for Thai rice soup:

Make a good stock: Every good soup starts with a good stock. Boil meat, meat bones, vegetables and seasoning in water to make a good stock. Proper consistency: ‘Stock is watery. Thick soups use purées –starchy vegetables thickened with cream, eggs, butter and cream, rice, lentils, flour, and grains; many popular soups also include pumpkin, carrots, and potatoes,’ added Dr Canday. Good flavour: Natural flavouring agents such as coriander leaves, pepper, parsley, lemongrass and other herbs and spices add flavour. Proportions are as important as the freshness of items used.

Thai Rice Soup

Ingredients:

2/3 cup mushrooms, finely sliced

2 cups boiled rice

½ tsp sugar

1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

3 cups vegetable stock (p.85)

1 tbsp rice oil

½ tsp ground white pepper

To garnish

1 spring onion, finely chopped into rings

Handful of Coriander leaves (optional)

Method

– Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the garlic until golden brown. Set aside both- oil and garlic.

– In a large pan, heat the stock and add the boiled rice. Bring to a boil.

– Add mushrooms, sugar and pepper and stir well for 30 seconds (slightly longer if you prefer the rice very soft), and turn into a serving bowl.

– Pour the oil and garlic over the assembled dish, garnish with onions and coriander leaves and serve hot.

This is a healthy option for monsoon as it has pepper and immunity-boosting vegetables too. Apart from this, it tastes simply amazing. So you should try it!

Image Source: Shutterstock