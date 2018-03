Coming up with new snack ideas can be exhausting. Readymade or ready-to-eat snacks from stores are unhealthy because they are mostly deep-fried, full of preservatives, artificial colours, taste enhancers or made up of refined flour, sugar and excess salt. If you or your kid love having burgers frequently, you must try making this green peas pita burgers with mint pesto by Gopal Jha, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore. The burger is easy to make and is paired with a delicious, nutty pesto sauce. You just need to get pita bread from stores or you could try replacing pita bread with whole wheat bread.

Ingredients

For the pesto

• 2 tbsp shallot, chopped

• 2 tbsp fresh flat-leaf mint, chopped

• 3 tbsp fresh green peas mashed

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• salt and freshly ground pepper

• 6 pita rounds

• arugula

For the pesto

• 1 cup fresh mint leaves

• 1 cup fresh cilantro

• 4 tbsp. slivered toasted almonds

• 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more if needed

• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

• salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Gently mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined.

2. Form into 3 patties to fit pita, about ½ inch thick.

3. Heat pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, and cook each patty (about 5 minutes for medium).

4. To make the pesto, Add mint, cilantro, and toasted almonds. Blend, adding oil slowly until thin paste forms. Add feta and pulse a few times to break apart. Season with salt and pepper. Don’t like pesto sauce? You could make these other healthy sauces at home.

