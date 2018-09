Many of us get those 5 pm hunger pangs. Whether you’re a kid, a working professional or a homemaker, early evenings is a time for a small chai/coffee break to unwind a little and refuel your body till it’s dinner time. Most of us head to the canteen and or go to restaurants to eat our favourite fried wada pavs and samosas. Or then we dig into chips and farsan packets. All of these unhealthy snacks add unnecessary calories. It’s best to cook a quick snack at home. This papaya kebab with pineapple salsa by Chef Kunal Kapur, Masterchef India Judge, is easy to make, healthy and more importantly delicious. Did you know that raw papaya is as nutritious as ripe papaya? Raw papaya can help you lose weight, improve your digestion, beat constipation and has plenty of nutrients to keep diseases away. Make this in the morning and carry it in your dabba to eat it later. Check out the recipe.

Ingredients

Ingredients for Kebab

• 2 cups Raw papaya, thickly grated

• 1 cup raw potato, thickly grated

• 1/2 cup Almonds chopped

• Salt

1/4tsp Heeng

• 1 tsp Red chilli powder

• 1/2tsp Turmeric

• 1/2tsp Ajwain

• 2 tsp Coriander, cracked

• 2 tsp Ginger, chopped

• 2 tsp Green chilli chopped

• 2 tbsp Besan

• 2 tbsp Green coriander, chopped

• 2 tbsp Oil

Ingredients for Salsa

• 1 cup Pineapple, finely chopped

• 1/4 cup Onions, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp Green chillies, chopped

• 1 tbsp Green coriander, chopped

• 3 tbsp Lemon juice

• 1/2tsp Salt

• 1/4tsp Pepper

Method

• Apply salt to raw papaya and potato and leave aside for 5 minutes. Now press them to release water and put them on a paper towel. Place them in a large bowl and add all the ingredients, except the oil.

• Mix well and shape them into rough, thin patties. Heat oil in a pan and place the patties in medium hot oil. Cook till the bottom caramelizes and then carefully turn the patties. Cook them till they are crisp from outside. Remove and serve hot.

• For the pineapple salsa, mix all the ingredients and serve with the kebab.

Nutritional Info: