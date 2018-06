How many mothers out there who have to ransack their brains every morning thinking about what to pack in your tot’s lunch box? Well, I am sure to be one of them. Every morning I waste some precious minutes just thinking what will my fussy eater eat and no matter what I used to pack she would invariably return from school with the lunch box half-full which means she had her tiffin half-heartedly. This is when I thought to pack stuff that she liked. Here are few tips to help you make your child finish his tiffin without much fuss.

Now oats khichdi is something that most kids like and the same goes for my tot too. But khichdi in tiffin can become a bit messy so I thought of making a special but easy snack for her lunch with oats. Her idea was oats dosa but I tried oats chilla. Here some real moms share tips on how to select the right tiffin box for your toddlers.

Ingredients:

Half cup oats

Half cup besan (gram flour)

Finely chopped onions

Finely chopped tomatoes

Pinch of salt

Pinch of turmeric

Pinch of jeera powder

Finely chopped coriander leaves

One spoon of almond powder

Ghee

How to make it

First, put the oats into a mixer and make a fine powder of it. In a bowl mix both oats and besan together. Next, add all the other ingredients to it and mix well. Add, water to make the batter. Keep pouring water slowly and keep whisking simultaneously so that there are no lumps. Once you get a smooth consistency to keep the batter aside. Heat a pan in a low flame and add some ghee to it. With a spatula spread the ghee evenly over the pan. Take a ladle full of the batter and pour it at the centre of the pan then slowly spread it all over. Allow it to cook for a while till the base turns golden brown. Next, cook the other side till it becomes golden brown in colour. Pack this nutrient-rich food in your tots tiffin box with some homemade chutney.

Image source: Shutterstock (picture for representational purpose)