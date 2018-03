If you like stocking up your refrigerator with cold drinks, fizzy sodas and ice creams during summer, you are exposing yourself and your family to a host of dangerous ingredients including excess sugar, artificial preservatives, colouring agents, adulterants, additives, and other taste-enhancing chemicals. This summer, take a vow to ditch store-bought, packaged drinks to save yourself and your kids from diseases like obesity, diabetes and cancer. Instead, try making simple healthy summer drinks at home with ingredients you can easily find in your kitchen. This Ayurvedic recipe of gulkand thandai by Dr Partap Chauhan of Jiva Ayurveda is just perfect.

This thandai is made with almonds and kaju. They increase kapha and pitta and they pacify vata and give strength to the body. Almonds are a rich source of Vitamin E, containing 26 mg per 100 g. Here are the health benefits of Vitamin E. Cashew nut is a healthy source of photo-chemicals, monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), essential minerals and vitamins. MUFAs like oleic and palmitoleic acids help to prevent coronary artery disease by lowering harmful cholesterol and improving good cholesterol.

Melon seeds, saffron, khus-khus are medhya – wisdom, mental power and intelligence-enhancing – in nature. Gulkand and rose syrup are traditionally known for cooling properties. They also help in relieving nose bleeding and reduce the burning of the sole of the feet and palms during summer. They are effective in alleviating problems such as acidity and fatigue. Gulkand also helps to cool down the nervous system. Green cardamom powder, cinnamon powder and black peppercorns make this thandai more digestible.

Ingredients:

Milk – 1 litre

Almonds – 15

Cashew nuts – 15

Melon seeds – 2 tbsp

Khus Khus seeds – 2 tbsp

Saffron – a few strands

Rose syrup – 4 tbsp

Green cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Gulkand – 4 tbsp

Cinnamon powder – 1/2 tsp

Black peppercorns – 6 cloves

Method:

Boil milk and add saffron, cardamom powder and cinnamon powder.

Soak almonds, cashew nuts, khus khus seeds and melon seeds for about two hours. Peel almonds and grind all seeds and peppercorns with some milk to make a fine paste.

Now add this paste to the boiling milk and continue boiling on low flame for about 10 minutes.

Allow this milk to cool down and refrigerate to chill as desired.

Now add rose syrup and gulkand to this cold milk and blend in the mixer.

Serve chilled.

Image source: Jiva Ayurveda