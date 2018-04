The joy of indulging in a cold, creamy ice cream on a hot summer day (okay, any day for that matter) is exquisite. Store-bought ice creams can be convenient to get, attractive to look at and they can provide respite and satisfaction when you need it the most. But you’d be lying if you said you don’t feel a tad bit guilty right after you finish chomping that last bit of the waffle cone. These ice creams are full of sugar, artificial colours and preservatives. The safest alternative to eating packaged food from outside is to make it at home. But when it comes to ice creams, there are many challenges. First, you need an ice cream maker, then, you need time and patience to carefully churn the ice cream. And of course, you can’t really skip the sugar even when you’re making ice cream at home.

An avid ice cream lover myself, I have been looking for homemade ice cream recipes and I’m pleased to say that I have finally found an excellent, no-mess, no-fuss, genuinely healthy and, more importantly, superbly tasty ice cream recipe. It uses basically just one ingredient — bananas. Here are some incredible health benefits of bananas. You’d be surprised to know that despite no milk and no sugar, this ice cream tastes creamy and sweet! You can customise this recipe according to the flavours and textures that you want. Try making this at home and let me know what you think.

Ingredients

2 large ripe bananas

2 tbsp honey/maple syrup

Chocolate chips/chopped walnuts (or any other nuts)/chopped berries/chopped fruits/Nutella (optional)

Method

1. Chop the two bananas and store them in an airtight container. Keep the container in the freezer overnight or for 6 hours.

2. Take the container out and empty the chopped bananas in a food processor.

3. Pulse the bananas for sometime till the banana pieces are chopped smaller. Use a spoon and scrape the sides of the food processor.

4. Whisk them again till the mixture becomes creamy. Again scrape the sides.

5. Keep whisking. Now the mixture will be slightly thicker.

6. You can add chocolate chips or cocoa powder/Nutella/nuts/berries or fruits at this stage. Whisk some more.

7. Store this mixture in an airtight container in a freezer for about 6 hours.

8. Scoop out the mixture and serve after garnishing.

Image source: Shutterstock