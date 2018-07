With the season calling for some unpredictable heat, eating fried items is a big no-no. For those who stay in Mumbai, the climate this weekend has left us in a puzzled state of mind. It a weather where eating heat filled foods like papaya can give you boils whereas chilling foods like cucumber can make you sick. Hence, here’s a recipe that you can have for dinner- its light, healthy and prescribed by our dietician!

Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwnthpur pens down this yummilicious recipe for us!

MILLET PONGAL

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

 Millet Rice (Fox tail millet) – 150 gm

 Moong Dal – 100gm

 Ghee – 20 ml

 Black Pepper Corn – 5 no

 Jeera – 3 gm

 Curry leaves – 1 gm

 Salt – To taste

 Ginger – 15 gm

 Water – 250 ml

 Coriander – 5 gm

 Turmeric Powder – A pinch

Method of Preparation:

Wash and soak millet and moong dal for 10 min.

Heat in a pressure cooker by adding moong dal and millet.

Boil with a pinch of turmeric and salt and keep it aside.

Heat pan.

Add ghee, cumin seeds, peppercorn, curry leaves and ginger and fry till it turns to golden brown color.

Later add cooked millet and dal mixture to it

Mix well.

Nutritional benefits

Energy (for 1 portion) = 350 kcals

Protein (for 1 portion) = 40g

Antioxidants found in millets neutralize free radicals and also clean up other toxins from the body. Makes the stomach stay healthy in monsoon.

