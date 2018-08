Packed with omega 6 fatty acids, good fats, fibre and carbs, almonds are one healthiest food that we can have. Almonds help improve brain function and memory, reduce the risk of heart diseases, control diabetes, prevent gallstones, lower cholesterol, stimulate hair growth and make the skin healthier. These are the reasons why we start our day with almonds every day. We’re fans of the nutty taste and aroma of almonds but, we’ve got to admit, it can get a tad bit boring to have them every single day. It can get tricky to make kids, especially picky eaters, eat almonds. Here are some innovative snack recipes with almonds that you can try making for yourself and your kids.

Almond apple chaat

Serves: 3

Ingredients

60 g almonds toasted

1 tbsp diced green apple

1tbsp diced red apple

½ tsp lemon juice

A pinch of black salt

A few mint leaves

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp red chilli powder

Method

• Toss all the ingredients in a bowl.

• Mix well and serve.

Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:

Calories 228.3kcal Protein 9.9g Total fat 17.8g Saturated 1.4g Monounsaturated 11.2g Polyunsaturated 4.2g Carbohydrates 11.8g Fibre 4.09g Cholesterol 3.3 Sodium 67g Calcium 5.6mg Magnesium 0mg Potassium 212.4mg Vitamin E 0mg

Kofee with almonds

Serves 3

Ingredients

60 g almonds

1 tsp coffee powder

1 tsp powdered sugar

A pinch of salt

1tbsp water

Method

• Whisk together the coffee powder, sugar, salt and water.

• Pour mixture over the almonds . Toss well and bake for 10 minutes at 170 °C.

Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:

Calories 122.6Kcal Protein 4.3 gm Total fat 10.5gm Saturated 1.9g Monounsaturated 6.4gm Polyunsaturated 2.5g Carbohydrates 5.3gm Fibre 2.4g Cholesterol 0.006 Sodium 6.03mg Calcium 4.9mg Magnesium 0.3mg Potassium 156.2mg Vitamin E 0.09mg

Almond Mumbai magic

Serves 3

Ingredients

60 g almonds toasted

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp onion, chopped

1 tsp ginger garlic paste, chopped

1 tsp green chilli

1.s tbsp cooked potatoes, cubed

Pav bhaaji masala

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp

1 tsp chopped pudina

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

• Heat oil. Add chopped onions, ginger garlic, chilli, tomato puree.

• Add the Pav bhaji masala and cook for 3 minutes. Add the potatoes and mash lightly.

• Add the almonds and toss well. Garnish with chopped onion, and lemon juice.

Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:

Calories 125 KCAL Protein 4.9g Total fat 10.2g Saturated 1.4g Monounsaturated 6.4g Polyunsaturated 2.5g Carbohydrates 5.3g Fibre 2.9g Cholesterol 0 Sodium 0.7mg Calcium 4.3mg Magnesium 1.4mg Potassium 148.6mg Vitamin E 0.1mg

Image source: Shutterstock