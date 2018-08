Are the monsoons whetting your appetite for fried and heavy meals? Make your meals are nourishing, healthy and mouthwatering instead. Whether its friends unexpectedly dropping in or your family demanding something yummy, this recipe is sure to keep them asking for more. French fries are an eternal favourite snack across the world. What’s not to like in it? Potatoes, deep-fried and lightly seasoned, dipped in a tangy tomato ketchup. But it doesn’t take a genius to understand how unhealthy french fries are. In this recipe, Integrative Nutritionist Payal Kothari has cleverly replaced half of the potatoes with sweet potatoes. She also suggests baking them instead of frying them to cut down the calories. And yes, these are accompanied by a delish and super healthy beetroot ketchup; not the unhealthy store-bought one!

Healthy fries infused with herbs, olive oil and served with beetroot ketchup

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients for fries

2 big potatoes

▪ 2 sweet potatoes

▪ 1 sprig fresh rosemary

▪ fresh coriander

▪ 2 tsp olive oil

▪ salt and pepper

Ingredients for beetroot ketchup

▪ 2 cups cubed and cooked beetroot

▪ 1 tomato

▪ ¼ cup water

▪ ¼ cup vinegar

▪ 2 tbsp brown sugar or jaggery

▪ 1 bay leaf

▪ ½ red onion

▪ pinch of salt and pepper

Method for healthy fries

1) Parboil the potatoes in a vessel. Put a fork through them before boiling. Make sure they don’t get overcooked.

2) Remove from water and slice carefully into the length of French fries.

3) Add chopped rosemary and coriander to the olive oil and gently brush on the potatoes.

4) Arrange on a pre-greased tray and into a pre-heated oven for 7-8 minutes at 200 degrees.

Method for beetroot ketchup

1) Heat all ingredients over a medium flame in a saucepan until all the liquid has thickened.

2) After letting it cool for a couple of minutes, blend the mixture until it has a smooth ketchup-like consistency.

3) Enjoy your healthy homemade fries and beetroot ketchup without counting calories!