Thyroid disorder is becoming increasingly common among women these days. A quick research about thyroid disorder will tell you that there are various restrictions on what to eat or avoid when someone suffers thyroid disorder. We ask Jaee Khamkar, Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan to pen down a recipe that she advises for pregnant women who suffer from Thyroid disorder.

Mixed vegetable, paneer and dal stuffed paratha

Makes 5 parathas

For the Dough:

 3/4 cup whole- wheat flour

 1 cup dal water

 1/2 tsp oil

 salt to taste

For the Filling:

 1/4 cup boiled and mashed Spinach (Palak)

 1/4 cup grated Carrot

 1/4 cup grated Paneer (Cottage Cheese)

 2 tbsp grated Beetroot

 1 tbsp chopped Coriander (Dhania)

 1 tsp finely chopped green Chillies

 salt and freshly ground Black Pepper (Kalimirch) to taste

Other Ingredients

 whole wheat flour for rolling

 oil for cooking

 fresh curd for serving

Method

 Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and knead into a soft dough using enough water. Keep aside.

 Divide the filling into 5 equal portions, keep aside.

 Divide the dough into 5 equal portions.

 Roll a portion of the dough into a 125 mm. Use whole wheat flour for rolling to a diameter of about 5 inches.

 Place a portion of the filling in the centre of the rolled dough.

 Bring together all the sides in the centre and seal tightly.

 Roll again into a circle of 125 mm. Use a little whole wheatflour for rolling with to a diameter of 5 inches.

 Heat it on a non-stick Griddle (Tava) and cook the paratha using a little oil, until golden brown spots appear on both the sides.

 Repeat with the remaining dough and stuffing to make 4 more parathas.

 Serve hot with fresh curd.

Nutrient values per paratha

Protein 12.5 g

Carbohydrates 17.1 g

Fiber 3.5 g

Fat 7.5 g

Folic Acid 8.9 mcg

Calcium 52.9 mg

Iron 1.2 mg

Magnesium 31.8 mg

Phosphorus 128.9 mg

Sodium 8.5 mg

Potassium 76.7 mg

Zinc 0.5 mg

Benefits

This recipe is good for pregnant women with thyroid because:

 It includes all 5 food groups

 Recipe is high in calorie and proteins

 The protein rich elements of paneer, dal and curd, help for growth and development of the baby

 The variety of vegetables makes recipe rich in antioxidants, micro-nutrients and fibres. It helps in preventing constipation and reduces oxidative stress.

 The recipe is free of elements rich in Goitrogenic substances (Cabbage, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Kale, Soya) which can interfere with Thyroid function.

