Summer is the season of ripe and raw mangoes. Did you know that your humble kairi or raw mango is full of nutrients? This green and tangy fruit helps you deal with acne, indigestion, heatstroke, blood pressure problems, indigestion and many more health conditions. If you have bought a fresh stock of raw mangoes from the market and don’t know what to do with it, we’ve got you covered. The chefs at The Beatle Hotel, Powai, tell you how to whip up a traditional raw mango pickle, raw mango chutney, raw mango salad and a nachni bhakri to go with it.

Raw mango pickle

Ingredients

3 raw mangoes

30g mustard seeds

30 g coriander seeds

10 g fenugreek seeds

15 g cumin seeds

10 g ajwain

30 g fennel seeds

15 g turmeric

30 g red chilli powder

Salt to taste

80 ml mustard oil

Raw mango chutney

1 raw mango

15 g green chilli

5g garlic

30 g fresh coconut grated

2 g cumin seeds

2 g mustard seeds

2 g Boriya chilli

15 g jaggery

15 g coriander leaves

2 g salt

Salad

30 g grated raw mango

10 g grated carrot

10 g grated beetroot

2 g micro greens

1g salt

1 g pepper

5 ml olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

2 g chaat masala

Nachani bhakri

100g Nachani flour

20 g Wheat flour

5g Salt

5 ml Oil

20 ml Water

Method

For raw mango pickle

1- Apply salt and turmeric to the raw mango wedges and keep aside for at least 24 hours.

2-Roast mustard seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, ajwain and make a coarse powder.

3-Add the powder masala into the raw mango.

4- Heat mustard oil, Add to the marinated raw mango, red chilli powder and mix it well and keep it in an airtight jar.

For raw mango chutney

1-Grind together raw mango pulp, cumin seeds, fresh coriander, jaggery, garlic, grated fresh coconut with some water and make a paste.

2- Heat oil, add curry leaves, mustard seeds and boriya chilli. Pour over the paste.

For salad

1-Grate raw mango, beetroot, carrot and mixed with micro greens.

2- Add salt, pepper, lemon juice and chaat masala.

For bhakri

1-Make a dough with nachni flour, wheat flour, oil, salt and water.

2- Rest for 30 minutes.

3- Roll it and cook it on non-stick pan or tava. Apply ghee on top and serve.

Serve bhakri with raw mango pickle, raw mango chutney and salad.

