Let’s admit it, monsoons make us lazy. All we want to do when it is raining outside is to cuddle up in a blanket on the couch and watch the re-runs of our favourite Netflix series. When homebound during monsoon going to the kitchen and preparing a scrumptious meal is a torture like no other and we end up doing the inevitable – ordering a cheese-laden pizza, burgers or deep-fried foods to satisfy our monsoon cravings. While indulging in the cravings once a while might not seem like a health hazard but if that is what you end up doing most of the days then you are surely going to gain some weight (a good amount of it) at the end of the season. So, it is better to treat indulgence like indulgence and make sure that you eat healthy during monsoons. Here are 16 dietitian recommended diet tips to stay healthy this monsoon.

We also know that at times your appetite might go for a toss during monsoons and you would like to eat something light yet healthy. So, we got a healthy monsoon recipe for you, all natural needs no more than just a few minutes to prepare and is packed with all the nutrients that your body can ask for. Here is a complete healthy guide for cooking in monsoons.

Recipe: Yoghurt and papaya salad

Papayas are said to be very helpful for the prevention of atherosclerosis and diabetic heart disease. Papayas are an excellent source of the powerful antioxidants vitamin C and vitamin A.

Ingredients:

1 small papaya

Juice from 4 fresh limes

3 cups seedless watermelon balls or small squares

2 cups fresh pineapple chunks

1 cup freshly grated or unsweetened coconut

3 cups low-fat vanilla flavoured yoghurt

Method:

Peel and cut a fresh papaya into small chunks and toss them in the lime juice.

Place the papaya chunks in a large glass bowl with the watermelon, pineapple and coconut.

In another bowl mix together the yoghurt and the papaya seeds. Pour this over the fruit and coconut.

Toss to combine.

Place in a serving bowl or pineapple shells. Serve this salad in split fresh pineapple shells in a boat shape or devour its goodness from a bowl.

This recipe is shared by Executive Chef Kamlesh Rawat from Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon

Image source: Radisson Mumbai Goregaon