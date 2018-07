Rajgira also known as amaranth is a very popular and widely used grain in Northern India. It is a powerhouse of nutrient being a rich source of iron, magnesium, vitamin A, B, C and also contains a fair share of calcium, proteins and amino acids. It is known to be an energy-rich food that is easily digestible for kids and adults alike. It has a special kind of amino acid called lysine which helps in better absorption of calcium, muscle growth and lowers cholesterol. It is also a very good food choice for expectant mothers due to its nutritional benefits. Here are 10 foods that every mother should eat.

Rajgira is also considered an excellent food to be consumed during fasts and other festivals when eating a full course meal is not permissible, according to various Indian customs. It keeps one full for longer and maintains blood glucose levels too, throughout the day. Here is a diet plan for diabetics to keep blood sugar under control.

There are various ways to include rajgira in your diet today we give you one more healthy rajgira recipe by chef Kamalesh Rawat from Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon.

Ingredients:

½ Cup – Rajgira atta/amaranth flour

1 ½ Cup – Milk or water

2 tbsp. – Ghee

¼ Cup – Sugar or jaggery

4 – Sliced almonds

7-8 – Halved cashew nuts

8-10 – Raisins

1/2 tsp. – Fresh cardamom powder

Methods:

Take a non-stick pan and heat the ghee till it melts.

Add cashews, almond and sauté in medium flame until light brown, add raisins and cook until raisins get puffed up.

Drain the dry fruits from ghee and keep them aside.

In the same pan add rajgira atta and sauté in slow flame.

Sauté until the atta becomes brown and aromatic, keep stirring non-stop and do this only in low flame.

Once the atta gets roasted well and turns brown, add boiled milk and stir well to avoid any lumps, if any lumps get formed mixed well.

Keep mixing until all the milk gets evaporated, this takes just a few minutes, now add sugar or jaggery and mix well for sugar to combine.

Add the fried dry fruits, cardamom powder and mix well, by now ghee starts to leave the side of the pan, turn off the flame and keep the halwa covered for five minutes before serving.

Serve hot or warm garnished with dry fruits.

Image source: Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon