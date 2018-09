The traditional Italian dish of risotto is essentially rice cooked in a thick broth with vegetables and meat. The broth is usually made with meat stock and flavoured with wine and Italian seasoning. Of course, risotto without a dash of olive oil and some parmesan cheese grated on top is not a risotto! The best part about this recipe by Chef Ranjan Samal, Executive Chef, The Tamara Kodai is that this has several seeds and grains that increases its nutrition value. Sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds are great for cardiovascular health, hair and skin and for weight loss. Try making this recipe.

Ingredients

• ½ Cup Arborio Rice

• ½ Cup Multigrain Seeds mix (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, barley, flaxseeds, quinoa, foxtail millet)

• ¼ Cup Uncooked Brown Rice

• Few thinly sliced shiitake mushroom

• 1 Cup Mix Vegetables chopped (Carrot, Bell pepper, Broccoli, Asparagus)

• 1tbsp chopped leek

• 1tbsp chopped celery

• 2 cup vegetable broth

• 1tsp chopped Garlic

• 2 to 3 Cherry tomatoes, cut into two

• Chopped fresh parsley or fresh chives

• One drop of Truffle oil

• Salt to taste

• 1tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

• 2tbsp Parmesan cheese

Method:

1. Over medium heat, cook the multigrain seeds in a pan with 1 cup of vegetable broth. Wait till they cook completely and keep aside.

2. Boil vegetable broth in a large saucepan. Add rice cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the multigrain mix and stir. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes or until the grains are tender. Set aside.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in pan over medium heat. Add mushroom, leek, carrot, celery, and garlic and sauté 5 for minutes.

3. Mix the vegetables with risotto. Finally add wine, and cook for 1 minute or until the liquid evaporates. Remove from heat and add cheese, salt, and pepper. Drizzle some truffle oil on top.

4. Garnish with a sprinkle of roasted pumpkinseed, fresh herbs and parmesan chips.