There is a lot of controversy over gluten-free foods and whether you should opt for gluten-free even when you are not gluten-sensitive. Gluten-free recipes have become quite popular especially among the fitness concious. Gluten is the name of a protein found in several types of cereals including wheat, barley and rye. The gluten makes food soft and fluffy and more palatable. A number of studies have been carried out to demonstarte how gluten affects our body. Some studies say that gluten does not contain any essential nutrients and has a detriemental effect on the body. Here is why you should go on a gluten-free diet. This recipe of zucchini and cauliflower fritters by Gopal Jha, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore, is made from a gluten-free flour like quinoa, millet or sorghum. This is a perfect snack especially for those who are gluten-sensitive or have celiac disease.

Ingredients

1/2 head cauliflower approximately 3 cups, chopped

2 medium zucchini

½ cup gluten-free flour

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Method

Grate the zucchini in a food processor.

Steam the cauliflower for about 5 minutes until just tender. Add the cauliflower to the food processor and process until broken down into small chunks. Do not over process or it will become a mash.

Use a dishtowel to squeeze as much moisture as possible out of the grated veggies.

Transfer to a bowl and add the flour of choice, egg (if using), salt, pepper, and any other seasonings you like. Mix to thoroughly combine. Shape into small patties (I got about 8).

Heat up 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a large pan. Add 4 fritters to the pan and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes per side. Repeat with the second half of the fritters. Serve with dipping sauce of choice.

