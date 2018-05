Oily fish is regarded as one of the healthiest food items one can have thanks to the omega 3 fatty acids in it. Whether you have a heart disease or diabetes, whether you want to lose weight or get glowing skin, fish is considered not only as a safe bet but it is, in fact, a highly-recommended part of daily diet. As any doctor, nutritionist, fitness expert, actresses or model about their meals and fish is likely to feature as one the main dishes. Here is how eating fish is good for you. To help you out with an innovative fish recipe, we have got Chef Manish Mehrotra who shared with us his signature Almond-crusted tandoori fish. Try it out.

Serves: 1 person

Preparation time: 10 – 12 minutes

Cooking time: 12 – 14 minutes

Ingredients:

Almond slivers (unpeeled) – 50 g

John Dory or any white flesh fish – 100 g

Panko bread crumbs – 15 g

For Butter:

Butter – 50 g

Ginger and garlic paste – 2 g

Vinegar – 5 ml

Kashmiri red chili powder – 2 g

Ajwain – 1 g

Chaat masala – 2 g

Salt – to taste

Method

Wash and cut fish fillet into 4” x 1.5” pieces. Pat dry using a clean kitchen cloth.

For masala butter, take soft butter in a grinding jar with all the ingredients. Blitz till all ingredients are mixed nicely without melting the butter. Mix panko bread crumbs in masala butter.

Place fish pieces on a greased baking tray and spread about 10 grams of masala butter on each piece evenly.

Then, crust the fish with almond slivers.

Bake the buttered fish in a pre-heated oven at 200 c for 6-8 minutes.

Serve hot.

Nutrient Analysis