Taking your mom out to dinner this International Mother’s Day? Why not treat her to a delicious, healthy homemade dinner instead? No matter how familiar you are with a restaurant or a chef or a cuisine, the fact is that food that is not cooked at home is not healthy. Restaurant food is usually full of excess oil and other unhealthy fats, preservatives, artificial colours, additives, adulterants, extra spicy and may not be fresh or stored properly. This Zucchini spaghetti with almonds, fresh tomato and basil is a twist to the usual spaghetti. This spaghetti is made without any maida. Check out the recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra below to find out how to make this healthy spaghetti recipe.

Serves: 1 person

Preparation time: 8 – 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 – 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Green zucchini – 80 g

Yellow zucchini – 80 g

Almonds cut into half (peeled) – 30 g

Tomato blanched and chopped – 60 g

Onions chopped – 10 g

Garlic chopped – 5 g

Salt – to taste

Crushed pepper – 1 g

Parmesan grated – 5 g

Fresh basil leaves – 4 – 5 leaves

Olive oil – 10 ml

Method:

In a heavy bottom pan, heat olive oil and sauté the onion and garlic. Add blanched and chopped tomato and cook till the tomatoes are done. Meanwhile take out long, thick shreds of green and yellow zucchini with the help of a Thai peeler. Add the zucchini spaghetti to the cooked tomato and toss for a minute. Add grated parmesan, hand torn basil leaves and almonds. Mix thoroughly. Serve hot.

Try this Healthy gluten-free snack recipe: zucchini and cauliflower fritters

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 372 Protein 13 g Total fat 29 g Saturated 3.4 g Monounsaturated 117 g Polyunsaturated 4.6 g Carbohydrates 16 g Fibre 4.7 g Cholesterol 0 mg Sodium 87 mg Calcium 142 mg Magnesium 95 mg Potassium 662 mg Vitamin E

Try this Zucchini pasta recipe.