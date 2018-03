Zucchini pasta and avocados are currently the darlings of the fit food world. Instead of the carb-heavy, refined flour- rich regular pasta, zucchini pasta (made using a vegetable spiralizer, also in vogue these days) is becoming hugely popular among fitness enthusiasts. Zucchini pasta tastes delicious and has the goodness of zucchini too while being low-calorie and highly nutritious. The health benefits of avocados are plently. Avocados are rich in good fats, fats and antioxidants, in addition to containing high levels of potassium, fibre and various vitamins like vitamin C, E, K and B-complex. The combination of Zucchini and avocado is healthy, filling and perfect for a dinner date night at home! Try this recipe of Zucchini pasta with avocado sauce by Gopal Jha, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore.

Ingredients

• 3-4 large or 5-6 small zucchini

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• 3 cloves garlic crushed or minced

For the avocado sauce:

• 2 ripe avocados pitted, and peeled

• large handful of cilantro about ⅓ cup loosely packed

• 2 tablespoon lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• ½ teaspoon salt or to taste

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• water as needed

Method

1. Slice the ends of your zucchini off. Use a spiralizer to make your zucchini noodles. Heat a large pan over high heat. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil to pan then add crushed garlic. Cook garlic for just a few seconds or until it turns golden. Add the zucchini noodles, toss to combine with the garlic and cook for just a few seconds then remove the pan from heat and set aside to cool.

2. While the zucchini pasta is cooling, add avocado, herbs (cilantro, parsley, or basil), lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Blend until mixture is creamy, (optional, add 2-3 tablespoons water or until mixture reaches a pourable consistency).

3. Pour sauce over zucchini noodles. Toss and serve. Garnish with parmesan or additional chopped cilantro. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.