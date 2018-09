Daliya or broken wheat is famed for the several health benefits it offers. Daliya or wheat with husk is great for those looking for weight loss and also for those who are diabetic. This is because daliya is a complex carbohydrate. It gets digested very slowly in our body, thus releasing glucose at a slow and sustained rate. The high fibre content in daliya keeps you feel for long, reduces your appetite and thus reducing hunger pangs and promoting weight loss.

You must include daliya in your daily diet, either in the form of daliya upma, daliya salad or daliya kheer. This gehun ki kheer recipe by Executive Sous Chef, Lokesh Jarodia, Novotel Imagica Khopoli is a great dessert option for this festive season. This dessert recipe also has jaggery for sweetness instead of sugar. Did you know that jaggery can help prevent constipation, up your iron levels, treat PMS symptoms and increase immunity? Another sweetening agent in this recipe, raisins are known to prevent heart diseases, strengthen your bones, act as an aphrodisiac and reduce your risk of getting cancer. The broken bits of cashew nuts add an interesting texture to this Gehun ki Kheer. Along with texture and taste, cashew nuts can also help control blood pressure levels, promote strong bone health and keep your heart healthy.

Ingredients:

150 g Broken wheat

50 g Ghee

50 g Raisin

2 g Cardamom powder

50g Jaggery

100 g Cashew nut

500 ml Milk

Method

• Heat ghee in a thick bottom pan.

• Add broken wheat and sauté till translucent and fragrant.

• Add raisins and sauté on high heat. Add green cardamom powder and cashew nuts and mix well.

• Add jaggery, mix properly and cook for a minute. Add 1 cup water and cook, stirring continuously for about 3-4 minutes.

• Reduce heat and add milk gradually. Keep stirring till well blended. Serve hot.