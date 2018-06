Can we ever say no to desserts? Never. So, instead of putting ourselves into a no-sugar mode which we know we are sure to break, it is better to look for healthier options to satisfy our sugar cravings and stay healthy.

There are a lot of foods that have natural sugars in them which help to nurture our sweet tooth, satisfy cravings and make us go for a second helping without much guilt. Desserts made with fruits are worth a try as they are both healthy and tasty.

So, here we bring you a delicious dessert made of apricots which is lip-smacking and packed with a whole lot of goodness. Dried apricots are the healthiest and even considered a superfood due to its high nutrient profile. In fact, having apricots regularly can help one fight heart diseases, boost eye health, improves blood count, aid digestion and much more. Here are some health benefits of apricots that you should know.

Here is the recipe of the healthy dessert made with apricots:

Ingredients for 3 to 4 servings:

450grams (25-30) dried apricots/khubani

½ cup sugar

1-2 tsp. lemon juice

5-6 strand saffron/kesar

¼ cup chopped mixed nuts (almonds and pistachios)

Methods:

Wash apricots or khubani thoroughly and soak them in 1.5 liters of water overnight. Use this water for preparing this dessert and do not drain the water.

Add sugar in it and bring it to the boil till all the sugar dissolves.

Add lemon juice, saffron threads and deseeded apricots, stir it and cook it till thick pulpy mixture.

You can mash it to make smooth paste according to your preference.

Once it becomes a thick pulpy mixture, add chopped mixed nuts in it, mix it well.

Khubani Ka Meetha is now ready. You can serve it hot or cold with sweet malai or vanilla ice cream or just the dessert with a dressing of dried nuts sprinkled on top. Sit back, relax and enjoy this Hyderabad dessert.

Image courtesy: Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon