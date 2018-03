There is no denying the fact that chaat remains one of the most popular and tastiest Indian snacks. There are a lot of variations you can make to chaat to make it ‘healthy’ – Cutting down on sweet chutney, replacing potatoes with other starchy vegetables and using baked instead of deep-fried puris. This recipe of almond, sweet potato and pomegranate chaat with white pea ragda is one of the most offbeat and healthy chaat variations that you can have. Chef Manish Mehrotra has used sweet potato, white peas and almonds to give this chaat a twist. Did you know sweet potatoes are full of vitamin D which is important for healthy bones, heart, nerves, skin, teeth and thyroid gland? It is gluten-free.

It also has iron which is crucial for the formation of red blood cells and white blood cells. Sweet potatoes are also rich in beta-carotene and is the precursor to vitamin A (the body converts it to vitamin A), which strengthens eyesight and boosts immunity. Here are some other health benefits of sweet potatoes. Almonds help control diabetes, prevent gallstones, promote healthy skin, keep cancer away and offer a number of other benefits. Plus this recipe also has the goodness of pomegranate and tamarind. Try making this recipe today.

Ingredients:

• Almonds (peeled) – 15 g

• Boiled sweet potato dices – 30 g

• Pomegranate pearls – 5 g

• White pea – 20 g

• Onions chopped – 5 g

• Tomatoes chopped and deseeded – 5 g

• Chaat masala – 2 g

• Green chillies – 1 g

• Lemon juice – 3 ml

• Coriander, fresh – 1 g

• Mint chutney – 10 ml

• Saunth (tamarind) chutney – 15 ml

• Red chilli powder – 1 g

Method:

• Boil white peas till they cook properly.

• Mash them for making white pea ragda.

• Into this, mix chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, green chillies, fresh coriander, lemon juice, red chilli powder and chaat masala. Adjust the

• seasoning.

• In a separate bowl, pour almonds, pomegranate pearls and sweet potato. Drizzle with saunth chutney, lemon juice, chaat masala and chopped coriander. Toss it lightly.

• On a serving plate, mould the white pea ragda and arrange the almond chaat on top of it. Garnish with a coriander sprig.