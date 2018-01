Overnight oats are quick, easy, and nourishing. Overnight oats are made by soaking oats overnight in liquids water, tea, milk or a milk alternative. This cuts down the step of cooking oats over the stovetop or in the microwave. Overnight oats is convenient to make and it is also more easily digestible. While soaking, the oats absorb more liquid, which creates a creamier texture. You can adjust the amount of liquid that you use so it can be more or less thick based on your preference.

Overnight oats are so easy to make, can be customized for your unique preferences and dietary restrictions, and are a great way to fuel up your morning. Try making this healthy breakfast recipe by Dr Noorul Amen, Naturopathy Physician at Organic India.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup organic oats (uncooked)

• a cup of tulsi chai brewed with coconut milk

• 1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

• Small handful of blueberries

• Spoonful of almond butter

• Sprinkle of cacao nibs

Method:

1. In a bowl or mason jar, add oats, chai, blueberries and cacao nibs

2. The chai should cover the top of the oats. Add a splash of extra chai if you want less creamy oats.

3. Give your bowl a stir, and make sure all oats are covered in the chai.

4. Cover with lid, cloth or wrap and let sit in the refrigerator overnight.

5. In the morning, add almond butter and cinnamon powder. You could also add other toppings like sliced bananas, berries, coconut flakes, flax seeds, etc.

6. This tastes delicious cold, hot or even at room temperature. Consume within 2 days, but it’s best if eaten within a day of making.

You can try making overnight oats with any kind of tea or coffee.

Image source: Shutterstock