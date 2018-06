For those on a gluten-free diet, quinoa is an excellent replacement for wheat. It’s high in protein, it reduces inflammation and it is non-fattening. You can easily use these tiny grains in your regular salad, khichdi and upma recipes. But have you ever tried quinoa atta? The chefs at Organic India tell you how to whip up these easy gluten-free, vegan recipes using quinoa atta.

Quinoa pancakes

SERVING SIZE- 4-5 medium pancakes

Ingredients

• 2 tsp ground flax (6 g) + 1 tbsp warm water

• ½ cup quinoa Atta (60 g)

• 1 levelled-off tbsp baking powder

• 2 packets stevia

• ½ tsp sea salt

• ½ cup water

• ½ tsp each pure vanilla extract and cinnamon (optional)

Method-

1. Mix the ground flaxseed and warm water together in a small bowl and let sit for 3-4 minutes.

2. Thoroughly mix the dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl.

3. Add the water and flax mixture and gently fold together until “just mixed”. Let the batter sit for 5 minutes. While it seats, heat a pan over medium.

4. Spray the pan with a non-stick cooking spray then scoop the batter into the pan to create your desired size of pancakes.

5. Let them cook until the edges are brown and they look almost cooked through.

6. Flip and cook for another minute or two.

7. Serve right away with your favourite pancake toppings.

Baked vegan falafel

Ingredients-

• 1 ½ cups parsley

• 1 cup cilantro

• 2 garlic cloves

• Juice of ½ a lemon

• 1 15 oz can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• ¼ cup amaranth

• ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper

• 2 tbsp quinoa atta

• Vegetables/sandwich to serve: salad or pita

• Tahini dressing to finish

Method

1. Add herbs, garlic and lemon juice to the bowl of a food processor. Process on high until finely chopped. Add in chickpeas, amaranth, salt and pepper, and process again until a dough comes together. You might have to scrape down the sides of the bowl to get the ingredients to evenly mix.

2. Pulse in the quinoa atta, then transfer this mixture to the fridge and chill for 30 minutes.

3. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 350ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

4. Remove the dough from the fridge and either using your hands or a cookie scoop, scoop the dough into little balls (about the size of a golf ball) and place on the baking sheet. Repeat until all dough has been used. Gently flatten and tighten the balls with your hands until they are uniform in shape.

5. Bake on the center rack for 20 minutes, then remove and serve how you like! Drizzling with tahini dressing is highly encouraged!

