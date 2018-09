Apart from the usual celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi, the one thing we all look forward to is ukdiche modak! Hot, steamed, deliciously oozing with sweet coconut and jaggery, modaks are a favourite of Lord Ganpati and us. This recipe of ukdiche modak or steamed modaks uses less sugar, very little oil and plenty of nutritious ingredients like coocnut, jaggery, cardamom and other spices. Executive Sous Chef Lokesh Jarodia, Novotel Imagica Khopoli shares this healthy recipe of ukdiche modak with us. Try it out!

Ingredients

200 gms Grated coconut

100 gms Jaggery

50 gms Sugar

200 gms Rice flour

50 gms Ghee

50 gms Raisin

Salt

2 gms Cardamom powder

2 gms Nutmeg Powder

Method

For the stuffing

• Heat ghee in a pan.

• Add grated coconut, sugar, Jaggery (broken into small pieces or grated), cardamom and nutmeg powder, Mix thoroughly.

• Cook till all moisture from the sugar and Jaggery begins to dry.

• It takes about 10 to 15 minutes for the mixture to dry on low flame.

• Do not overcook as it will harden up and lose its taste.

• Stir every 2 to 3 minutes till it turns golden yellow.

• You can add more ghee if the stuffing becomes too dry.

For the cover

• Boil water.

• Add a pinch of salt and 1 tsp of ghee to the flour and mix it thoroughly.

• Add 1 tsp of ghee in the boiling water.

• Add the dough to the boiling water. Lower heat. Mix well.

• Cover the vessel keep it for 5 minutes on low flame to let the rice cook.

• Knead the dough into a smooth paste without lumps.

• You need to knead it while it is still hot. You may apply some oil or ghee on your palms.

• If you feel the dough looks dry and hard, add some hot water and continue to knead till the dough turns smooth.

Making the Modaks

• Apply oil/ghee on your palms and make small balls of the dough.

• Flatten it to give it the shape of a katori or cone.

• Press the edges of the katori-shaped dough with slight pressure at every 1-inch distance.

• The edges of the katori will now look like the petals of the flower.

• Put some stuffing in the katori and close the ends to give them a shape like fresh figs.

• Take a leaf of banana or a soft cloth like muslin, and apply bit oil/ghee on it and place it in the steamer pan.

• Place all the modaks on the leaf or cloth and close the lid.

• Steam it for 5 to 6 minutes and turn off the flame.

• Your delicious modaks are ready to be served.