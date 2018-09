Struggling to find good recipes to feed your guests this festive season? The same old recipes can get boring. MasterChef India jugde, Chef Kunal Kapur’s Baked Kofta is good recipe option to try this Ganesh Chaturthi. This kofta is a vegetarian version of the traditional kofta made of meat. It has almonds, famed for high omega-6 fatty acid content and potatoes. Almonds up the nutrition. Almonds are great for your heart, skin, hair, digestion, high cholesterol and high blood sugar. This kofta is baked and not fried like how most koftas are. This makes it less fattening and more nutritious because baking eliminates the use of oil or butter. You could serve these koftas like a starter or appetizer or make a sauce and dunk these in the sauce. These koftas are best eaten with a flatbread like roti. Try this healthy and nutritious recipe this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Baked Vegetarian Kofta

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Ingredients for Kofta

Potato, boiled and mashed – 2 cups

Nutmeg – A pinch

Milk – 2 tbsp

Almonds crushed –3/4 cup

Green onions, chopped –1/2 cup

Refined flour – 1 tbsp

Egg – 1 no

Salt –3/4tsp

Pepper –1/2tsp

Ingredients for crumbing

Eggs – 2 no

Refined flour – for rolling

Dry breadcrumbs – for rolling

Preparation:

Place the mashed potato in a bowl and add almonds, salt, pepper, nutmeg, milk, green onions, flour, and 2 eggs.

Mix them well and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Now roll them into equal-sized koftas.

Place flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs separately in different plates.

Cover each kofta with flour and dunk them in beaten eggs. Give them a good roll in the breadcrumbs.

Preheat an oven to 200°C and bake the koftas till golden brown. Serve hot.

Nutritional Info