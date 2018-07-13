“Tea began as a medicine and grew into a beverage.”–Okakura Kakuzō. Truth be told, tea has stood the test of time, both as a herbal remedy and as a beverage. Who doesn’t like a steaming cup of tea at the end of a tiring day? If brewed well, the wafting smell of this beverage can lift your mood in minutes and relax your tensed nerves. The benefits multiply by quite a few notches when blended with other herbs and natural products. Making your own tea blends at home is very easy and the homemade version is better because it is made of natural ingredients instead of the artificial ones present in the store-bought ones. Simply rummage through your kitchen and grab some items like honey, spices, etc. and you are there! Fruits and flowers from your backyard garden will also help. These tea blends will come with incredible benefits in terms of stress and pain relief while acting as wonderful gifts with a personal touch.

Here we have mentioned a few recipes of tea blends which you can make on your own with a few easily available and natural ingredients.

FRUIT BLEND

The aroma of citrus fruits, blended with the tea of your own choice will refresh you beyond measure.

Orange Tea

Apart from its anti-stress properties, orange tea can be a treasure trove of the immune-boosting vitamin C. Try this simple recipe today.

Ingredients

1 tsp orange extract

1 cup Assam Tea (or any black tea of your choice)

1 tsp rainbow black pepper

Dried orange slices (a handful)

1 tbsp cinnamon chips

1 tbsp cardamom pods, slightly crushed

Make It

Take an orange, slice it into thin segments, put them on a glass baking sheet and dry them on low temperature in the oven. Once in a while, turn them over and cut them into triangular wedges after they are completely dried. You can simply mix all these ingredients together and put them in a jar. Let it sit for at least 2 to 3 days, allow the orange extract to soak in spices and the tea. To brew the tea, heat water and put the mixture into it. Well, your tea is ready to be sipped now!

FLOWER POWER

Did you know that lavender and rose extracts can be mixed with other herbs to give you magically relaxing tea?

Lavender Tea

It is a miraculous concoction that reduces soreness, soothes a swollen area and promotes healing. That’s why this tea blend is particularly good for pregnant women or new moms. Storage tip: Keep it in a spray bottle so that you can squirt a few drops in the sore area as and when required. If the injured part of your body is badly swollen, then pat the area dry with a toilet paper. Alternatively, you can put one cup of dried herbs in a muslin bag and place it in a bathtub full of warm water.

Ingredients

1/2 cup lavender

1/2 cup comfrey leaf

1/4 cup red raspberry leaf

1/4 cup plantain leaf

1/4 cup uvaursi leaf

1/4 cup shepherd’s purse

1/4 cup yarrow

1/4 cup sea salt

Make It

Mix all the herbs and store in an airtight container. To brew the tea, boil two-quarters of water and add 1 cup of the mixed herbs. Wait for half an hour allowing the herbs get infused in the water. Pour them into a container and strain the herbs from the preparation. If you want to store for longer, you can keep it in a refrigerator, but for a shorter duration, a placing it in the kitchen with the lid tightly on is enough.

Rose & Chamomile Tea

Roses not only appeal to your aesthetics, they are also a rich source of vitamins. When you mix chamomile with rose petals, the mixture becomes an excellent remedy for your tensed nerves.

Ingredients

2 cups organic rose petals (free of pesticides)

4 cups chamomile blossoms

2 cups lemon grass

Make It

Mix all the ingredients properly and put in a tightly-sealed container. Just add 1 teaspoon of the mixture to a cup of warm water and let it stand for 5 minutes. After all the ingredients get infused into the water, it turns pink.