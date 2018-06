Eating right during monsoons is important! Breakfast should be the heaviest meal of the day and anyone with a fairly good knowledge about human body will tell you that breakfast shouldn’t be junk food. It is advisable to fulfil most of your day’s nutritional quotient in your breakfast meal.

For women who are pregnant every meal counts! But for those pregnant women who suffer from diabetes, what to eat and what not to eat can be a challenge. Hence, we ask Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre about what is her go-to breakfast recipe for pregnant diabetics. Here’s the recipe!

Mini multigrain vegetable Theplas

Ingredients

1 tsp oil

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

3/4 cup finely chopped coloured capsicum (red , green and yellow)

1/4 cup crumbled low-fat paneer

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

salt to taste

1 cup quick cooking rolled oats flour , refer handy tip

1/4 cup ragi flour

1/4 cup soya flour

1/4 cup jowar (white millet) flour

1 cup finely chopped spinach (palak)

1 tbsp sesame seeds (til)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tbsp ginger-green chilli paste

2 tsp garlic (lehsun) paste

a few drops lemon juice



Method

1. Heat the oil in a non-stick pan, add the onions and sauté on a medium flame for 2 minutes, or till the onions turn translucent.

2. Add the capsicum and sauté on a medium flame for another 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Add the paneer, coriander and salt, mix well and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.Remove from the flame and allow it to cool completely.

4. Divide the stuffing into 10 equal portions and keep aside.

5. Combine all the remaining ingredients in a bowl and knead into a soft dough using enough water.

6. Divide the dough into 10 equal portions and roll out a portion into a 100 mm. (4”)diameter thick circle, using a little jowar flour for rolling.

Read: 3 things pregnant women should do to take care of themselves in this weather!

7. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and cook it, using a little oil, till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.

8. Spread a portion of the topping evenly over each mini thepla and serve immediately.

Nutritional Value

When a woman is pregnant, it is believed that she should have a mix of almost all nutrient. Sure enough, check with your gynaecologist about what you should have more or avoid. But all in all, a diet like the above with spinach ensures a high does of folic acid and Vitamin E which is very helpful!

Read: Gorge on methi paneer paratha in these Mumbai rains!

Image Source: Shutterstock