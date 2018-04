In summers, most of us feel like we can barely get through the day. Whether it is refreshing drinks or a healthy diet or even fitness workouts, we’re all looking for some kind of an energy boost. This makes us turn to sugar or caffeine as a quick booster, but that’s really doing more harm than good. Many of us don’t even realise that the sluggish and bloated feeling that we get during the day can be the result of excess toxins in the body. What you need apart from a good summer diet and exercise, is detoxing of your body. A detox drink naturally helps reduce inflammation, boosts energy, supports digestion, cleanses the liver and promotes healthy skin. Chef Ajay Chopra, Culinary Mentor at The Empresa Hotel shares with us this ‘Eye Opener’ detox drink which, he says, can help you get rid of caffeine addiction and help naturally cleanse the system. This detox drink has natural ingredients like tender coconut, carrot, ginger and turmeric powder which help with issues like indigestion, poor blood circulation, among many other health benefits. These help with the smooth functioning of your organs. Try this detox drink recipe.

Ingredients

270ml tender coconut water

100gms carrot

10gms ginger

Two pinches of turmeric powder

Method

Blend all the ingredients. Strain and pour into the glass.

