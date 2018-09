Kahwa, the traditional tea of Kashmir, is aromatic, full of spices and known for a number of health benefits because of the varied ingredients in it. Almond, full of omega 6 fatty acids and Vitamin E is known to lower cholesterol and lipid levels, reduce the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, prevent gallstones, make hair and skin healthy and improve your memory and brain function. The trio of powerful spices cinammon, cardamom and cloves up immunity, keep indigestion away and promote overall wellbeing. Besides, Kashmiris are known to infuse their kahwas with a generous amount of saffron or kesar. Saffron is known to lend a number of beauty benefits to your skin and hair, keep cancer away and get rid of stomach ailments. This recipe has a slight variation than the regular Kashmiri kahwa. This one has green tea which is full of antioxidants that keep you healthy and your weight in check. All of these incredible health benefits in just one cup of kahwa! This recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur, MasterChef India judge, is so simple, we’re sure you’re going to make this instead of your regular chai every day.

Serves 4

Preparation Time: 10mins

Cooking time: 20mins

Ingredients

2 Green tea bags

3 tbsp Almond slivers

2 Cardamom

1 stick of Cinnamon

2 Cloves

4 tsp Honey

8-10 strands Kesar

Method

Boil 5 cups of water. Add to the boiling water cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and kesar. Gently simmer it for 3 minutes. Add honey and green tea bags.

Remove from fire and allow to infuse for 2-3 minutes.

Immediately remove the tea bags and the spices using a tong. In cups, add almond slivers and pour this hot refreshing tea. Serve hot.

Nutrient Analysis