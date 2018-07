Healthy eating can help children be healthy, maintain a steady weight and stay energetic and attentive. There are a number of ways you can sneak in healthy food into their diet. For example, you can add oats flour to pancakes and chocolate cookies instead of maida. You can add greens and other vegetables kids generally hate and make tricolour pasta! Celebrity chef Amrita Raichand is a mom herself and she knows the struggle of making children eat healthy food. She shares with us some innovative healthy dessert recipes that she loves making for her kids.

Chocolate eggs

Ingredients:

Chocolate- 1 cup

Cream- 1/2 cup

Roasted assorted nuts- almonds, pistachio, cashew

Diced jujubes- 1/4th cup

Marshmallows (as per your choice)

Method:

Melt cream and chocolate together and make a thick ganache (a whipped filling of chocolate and cream).

Crush biscuits, chop jujube and roasted assorted nuts into small dices and mix all together.

Form eggs and allow to cool.

Red velvet pancake

Ingredients:

Gluten-free oats flour: 50 gms

Ground almonds: 20 gms

A pinch of salt

Baking powder: 1/2 tsp

Banana peeled and diced: 65 gms ( perfectly ripe)

Chocolate chips: 80 gms or as much as u like

1 egg

Half cup milk

Vanilla extract: 1/2 tsp

Melted butter: 20 gms

Beetroot grated ( not boiled, just peeled): 30 gms

For mascarpone cream:

Mascarpone cream cheese: 60 gms

Fresh cream: 40 gms

Sugar: 20 gms

Vanilla bean: 1/2 pod

Beat everything together with an egg beater till u get soft peaks and serve.

Method :

Beat the egg with an egg-beater till frothy for about 3 minutes.

Add in the milk and the grated beetroot and beat for another 2 minutes.

Sieve together the flour, ground almonds, salt and baking powder( optional but better if you want lighter pancakes). Mix it with the egg mixture. Fold in the banana, beetroot and chocolate chips, fold in the melted butter in the end.

Leave it for about 15 minutes and up to one day in the fridge.

When ready to cook, heat the pan gently.

Before pouring the batter in the pan, wipe it with a clean cloth dipped in a little oil or butter( the pan should not have any trace of oil or butter).

Let it cook till it starts to dry out on the edges, flip over and cook for another minute on the other side. Serve with fresh cream, honey or mascarpone cream.

