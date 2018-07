Smoothies can be your healthy go-to snacks to curb those untimely hunger pangs. They will satisfy your sweet tooth while providing nutritional benefits to your body. The next time you feel hungry, simply whip up any of these 5 smoothies to stay full until your next meal. The proper blend of vitamins, antioxidants and proteins will make your gut happy for sure!

Kiwi Pineapple Smoothie

Give yourself a burst of Vitamin C with kiwi and pineapple. Put 1 cup of coconut milk (without sweetener) in your blender. Add 1 fresh kiwi (peeled), 1/2 cup frozen pineapple, 4 avocados (peeled), juice of 1/2 fresh lime, 1 tsp honey and 1 cup of water to it. Process until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy.

Benefits: Being high in vitamin C and other phytonutrients, kiwis are a powerhouse of antioxidants. They are also a good source of dietary fibre, potassium, and contain trace amounts of other minerals. Pineapples are also rich in vitamin C, manganese, dietary fibre, folate, copper, vitamins B1, and B6. So this smoothie will provide you with immune support, anti-inflammatory benefits, digestive aid, and protection against macular degeneration (vision problem).

Watermelon Lime Smoothie

It tastes wonderful as the lime juice adds a nice tangy taste to the sweet and fibrous watermelon. To prepare this smoothie, take a blender, add 2 cups of watermelon (sliced into cubes and deseeded), 1 tbsp lime juice, 2 tsp honey and 6-7 ice cubes to it. Process all the ingredients till they are smooth.

Benefits: Watermelon is low in calories and contains lots of vitamins, especially A and C. It also contains an anti-cancer compound called lycopene. Limes provide lots of antioxidants which help to boost your immunity and improve the skin.

Pumpkin Smoothie

This smoothie is extremely filling and can be a healthy meal replacement. To make this smoothie you can either boil the pumpkin or you can use it raw. Take a mixer-grinder, add 1/2 cup canned pumpkin, 1 cup fresh or frozen mango (optional), 3 tbsp cashews, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 2 cups of baby spinach and pour 8 ounces (236 ml) almond milk (unsweetened). Blend them well and enjoy your smoothie.

Benefits: Pumpkin (cooked and raw) contains beta-carotene, vitamins B (except B12), C and E. As for minerals, pumpkin is especially rich in copper, iron, manganese, phosphorus and potassium. It is very good for your eye health and protects your against diabetes and inflammatory diseases.

Blueberry Smoothie

This berry smoothie will make a nice weekend breakfast or snack. Add 4 ounces of plain non-fat Greek yoghurt to a mixer, pour 3-4 tbsp milk, 1 cup of frozen blueberries,1tbsp honey and 1/4 tsp vanilla extract on top of it. Blend well and your drink is ready!

Benefits: Nutrient-dense blueberries are packed with antioxidants, phytonutrients and fibre. These low-calorie berries make for a rich source of vitamins C, K, and B6, folate, potassium, copper, and manganese. They improve brain health, promote weight loss, soothe inflammation, reduce acne, lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

Spinach Banana Smoothie

One glass of this smoothie will make for several servings of spinach and banana. To whip it up, you need 1 medium-sized banana, 100 gm spinach, 1 tbsp peanut butter, and 1¼ cup of unsweetened soy milk (or any milk of your choice: Almond, oat, coconut). Put all these ingredients into a blender and grind well.

Benefits: Bananas and spinach are good sources of fibre which will keep you full for longer. Moreover, this smoothie will amp up your vitamin K intake which plays an important role in healing wounds. Being high in iron and potassium it also helps you fight against increased blood pressure, strengthens your muscles and bones.

