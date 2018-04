Along with skin and hair care, diet is equally important during summer. Muskmelon is known as an ideal summer fruit because of its high water, minerals and vitamin content, which helps in balancing the fluid and electrolytes loss during the summer season. It not only works as a natural coolant but also gives various health benefits.

Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody, tells you the many benefits of muskmelon:

• Regulates bowel movements and prevents constipation

• Relieves acidity

• Prevents dehydration

• Rich in antioxidants

• Beneficial for the skin as it induces collagen formation

• Low calorie food – provides satiety

• Regulates blood pressure

• Prevents lifestyle disorders

• Natural aphrodisiac

• Reduces stress

Muskmelon can be consumed in various ways – smoothies, salads, juices and so on. Below Ghag highlights some lip-smacking muskmelon smoothie recipes.

Instant Refresher:

Muskmelon: 1/2 peeled and deseeded

Coconut water: 1 cup

Coconut milk: 1/2 cup

Lemon: 1/2

Method:

Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Sever immediately.

Antioxidant Punch:

Muskmelon: 1/2 peeled and deseeded

Pineapple Juice: 1/2 cup

Orange Juice: 1 cup

Method:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Sever immediately.

Detox:

Muskmelon: 1/2 peeled and deseeded

Cucumber: 1 peeled, diced and deseeded

Mint: fistful

Honey: 1 tsp

Method:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Sever immediately.

The Gainer

Muskmelon: 1/2 peeled and deseeded

Banana: 1 peeled and diced

Coconut Milk: 1/2 cup

Method:

Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Sever immediately.

Speaking about muskmelon salad, Ghag says, “Muskmelon as base filled with grapes, kiwi, pineapple and berries is a colourful treat. To make the salad high-protein, combine it with sprouts and watermelon and a dash of orange or lemon juice to relish your taste buds.” Enjoy!

