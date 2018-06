There is something with the season, it makes us crave for all these high-calorie foods and fried stuff and we indulgently give in to our cravings. This is why monsoons, for weight watchers, is a very tricky season. It is a battle between the taste buds and the sheer willpower to stay healthy. But it is tough to banish fried foods from your plate and eat boiled veggies all the time. But if you like to eat the fried stuff there is a healthy way to prepare it. So, we got in touch with Chef Kamlesh Raut, Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon to know a healthy way to prepare vegetable puff. Here he shares an easy and healthy monsoon recipe with us.

Ingredients

Puff dough:

• 3 cups maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour

• salt to taste

• 2 tbsp. butter unsalted

• cold water as required

Vegetable stuffing:

• 2 tsp. oil

• ½ tsp. cumin seeds/jeera

• ½ medium sized onion finely chopped

• 1 green chilli finely chopped

• 1 tsp. ginger-garlic paste

• ½ cup green peas

• ½ cup beetroot finely chopped

• 1 carrot finely chopped

• 5 beans finely chopped

• ½ tsp. turmeric / haldi

• ½ tsp. Kashmiri red chilli powder / lal mirch powder

• salt to taste

• ½ tsp. garam masala

• 2 medium-sized potato boiled, peeled & mashed

• 2 tbsp. coriander leaves finely chopped

Method:

Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan; add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the onions and ginger-garlic paste and sauté on a medium flame for one minute.

Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder and garam masala and sauté on a medium flame. Add the green peas, carrot, French beans and 1 tbsp. of water, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Add the potatoes, coriander, salt and lemon juice and mix well and cook on a medium flame for one to two minutes.

Firstly, take the pastry sheet and roll to thin and uniform sheet. Cut the sides and cut into rectangle pieces.

Divide the filling into equal portions and keep aside. Place the prepared stuffing in the centre and fold half, press and seal the sides.

Now place in the baking tray and brush the puff with butter for more golden colour.

Bake the puffs in a preheated oven at 140 degrees for 25 minutes.

The veg puffs or veg patties are ready to be served with a dash of tomato or green chutney on the sides.

