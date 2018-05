What is possibly better than a tasty hot breakfast? A tasty, hot and healthy breakfast! Pasarattu a very well-known breakfast delicacy from Andhra, also known as pesara attu, pesara dosa is one such food. If you are an Indian you’ll know that it is a crepe-like preparation that is very similar to dosa. Pesarattu is rich in protein and is usually made with whole green gram.

Here’s a recipe for you from the food god himself- Chef Ranveer Brar, who’s making a Pasarattu usking wheat flakes and green moong grams. Yes! A perfect blend of health and taste is what this Pasarattu is. Have a look at the detailed recipe.

Preparation Time: 30 mins

Serves: 4

Equipments

Mixing Bowls medium -2

Baking tray – 1

Non Stick fry pan

Fry Pan

Mixer

Ladles, Grater & Spoons

Pesarattu Ingredients

1 cup crushed Kellogg’s Wheat Flakes

2 cup Green Moong Grams Whole soaked

½ inch Ginger

2 Green Chillies

3 tbspn Coriander fresh chopped

1 tspn roasted Cumin

2 tbspn Ghee

Salt

Pesarattu Method

Blend all the ingredients together along with water in a blender to form a paste with Water

Allow the batter to ferment overnight

On a nonstick pan, spread the batter & scrape the thick edges

Place the filling in the centre

Pour Ghee on the edges

Serve hot

Filling Ingredients

1 cup crushed Kellogg’s Corn Flakes

1 Onion chopped

2 tbspn Coriander fresh

3 tbspn fried Curry Leaves

1 tbspn fine chopped Green Chillies

1 tspn roasted Cumin Powder

½ cup fresh grated Coconut

1 tspn Mustard seeds

1 tbspn Ginger chopped

1 tbspn ref. Oil

Salt

Filling Method

In a pan, heat Oil & crackle Mustard Seeds

Add all the ingredients & sauté

Add crushed Kellogg’s Corn Flakes & chopped Coriander leaves

Mysore Masala Ingredients

2 tbspn roasted Chana Dal

5 cloves Garlic

5 Red Chillies dry

1 Onion

1 tbspn Tamarind pulp

1 tspn Salt

Water

Note: Optionally you could spreadMysore Masala immediately aftercooking

Would you try this amazing recipe? Share with us your feedback when you try this out!