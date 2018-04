Need to go on a weight loss diet? Who says healthy food has to be boring? These breakfast recipes by the chefs of Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Goa are packed with essential nutrients and taste too! Start your day on a healthy note with these breakfast recipes.

Organic Quinoa Upma with Vegetables & Crumbed Feta (by Chef Desmond Fernandes)

Ingredients

Quinoa rice 50 grams

American corn 10grams

Red pepper 10 grams

Green chilli 05 grams

Curry leaves 05 grams

Mustard seeds 05 grams

Pure ghee 10 ml

Urad dal 05 grams

Salt to test

Method

Wash the quinoa several times, drain and keep aside.

In a medium skillet, add oil and heat to medium. When the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and Urad dal and let them sputter or sizzle for 15 seconds.

Add chilli, asafoetida and curry leaves and cook for half a minute.

Add onions and red peppers and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until translucent.

Add quinoa and roast for 2 minutes with the veggies.

Add salt, water, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low-medium, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Let the quinoa sit covered for 5 minutes. Then uncover, fluff and serve. Garnish with cilantro and generous lemon juice. Serve as a side, or as breakfast with hot masala chai.

Homegrown Sprout Salad with Lemon Chilli Dressing (by Chef Satish Gawade)

Ingredients

Green/mixed sprouts 100 gms

Peppers yellow & green 30 gms each

Thai chilli 5 gms

Olive oil 1tbs

Freshly squeezed Lemon 40ml

Salt to taste

Method

Mix together the veggies and sprouts in a bowl.

Whisk together the salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil in a separate bowl.

Add to the salad and toss well to mix.

Garnish with cilantro and sunflower seeds and serve at room temperature or slightly chilled.

Zucchini Pecan Cake with fresh Orange Sauce & Greek Yogurt (by Chef Aaron D-Mello)

Ingredients

Egg 14 nos

Grated Zucchini 1kgs

Chopped Pecan Nuts 250gms

Flour 100gms

Cinnamon Dust 30gms

Baking Soda 120gms

Baking Powder 4gms

Salt 10gms

Olive oil 700ml

Method

Combine sugar & eggs in a mixing bowl whisk until sugar dissolves.

Then add grated zucchini to the mix.

In a separate bowl, all the dried ingredients then add it to the first mix & add olive oil.

Then bake in a pre-heated oven for 25 mins at 180 degrees. Serve.

