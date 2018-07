It’s easy to reach for the phone and get fast food delivered or go to a thela and buy garam bhajiyas when it’s raining outside. But this monsoon, resolve to make some healthy changes in your diet. We’re not asking you to drop deep-fried snacks. After all, Rujuta Diwekar says you must eat (home-made) deep fried food as long as you are not reusing the oil for frying. Whip up these easy appetizers by Executive Sous Chef Lokesh Jarodia of Novotel Imagica Khopoli in the comfort of your home to satiate your 5 pm snack cravings in this wet, rainy season.

Vegetable bruschetta

Ingredients

Baguette – Grilled Slices 30 gm

Black Olive Tapenade 20gm

Artichoke hearts – grilled 35gm

Lettuce Arugula Trimmed 5 gm

Tomato confit 50 gm

Fresh basil leaves 3 gm

Mint leaf 3 gm

Zucchini 20 gm

Goat cheese 30 gm

Parmesan cheese shavings 8 gm

Cheese Mozzarella Buffalo 20 gm

Method

• Spread olive paste on all three pieces of bread evenly.

• On the first slice, arrange grilled artichoke hearts garnish with parmesan.

• On the second slice, arrange tomato confit & mozzarella with garlic, onion & basil.

• On the third slice arrange goat cheese, minted grilled zucchini & garnish with mint leaf.

• Arrange all slices on a platter, make a quenelle of olive paste and serve.

Crispy Calamari Rings

Ingredients

Squid rings 110 gm

Tempura batter 60 gm

Lemon half 1 no.

Parsley sprig 1 no

Sauce – Thai chilli 20 ml

Refined flour (Maida) 20 gm

Garlic confit 5 gm

Method

• Dust the squid rings with refined flour.

• Dip in the tempura batter & deep fry it till golden in colour.

• Served with lemon half, garlic confit Thai chilli sauce and parsley sprig.



Vegetable Pakoda

Ingredients

Carrot julienne 40 gm

Potato sliced 40 gm

Onion sliced 40 gm

Capsicum julienne 40 gm

Besan 120 gm

Corn flour 20 gm

Mint chutney 40 gm

Banana leaf 1 pc

Sunflower oil 40 ml

Chat masala 1 gm

Method

• Mix all the vegetables with the besan batter.

• Deep fry till golden brown. Remove and cut into small pieces. tossed with chat masala.

• Served with mint chutney.