Overeating and choosing unhealthy foods make it difficult for your body to process what you put into your mouth. While mindful eating is the cornerstone of ensuring a healthy gut, a juice cleanse programme or detox drinks (including juices and smoothies) may improve the sluggish performance of your digestive system.

What Is a Juice Cleanse All About?

A juice cleanse programme typically spans through 1-3 days, where you are supposed to drink only juices made of fruits and vegetables. However, some detox programmes allow you to include vegan meals and snacks alongside the juices. Read: Should you go on a juice diet to lose weight?

Apart from cleansing your digestive tract, the detox juices help you absorb nutrients better, lower your cholesterol and blood sugar levels and improve your skin. Hold on, there’s more: They bolster your weight-loss process too.

Here are three recipes of detox juices for you and guess what, the prep time for each isn’t more than 10 minutes. All you need to do is pour the ingredients in a food processor and grind them well until they turn into a health-boosting smoothie. Avoid using too much sugar in the juices and have them at an interval of 2 hours to keep your energy levels steady. However, if your detox programme includes other foods as well, the interval can be lengthened. You can also refrigerate the drinks in an airtight dark glass container.

Consult your physician before going ahead with the programme if you are pregnant or suffering from high blood sugar.

Green Detox Juice

Ingredients

1 stalk celery (chopped)

3 cucumbers (peeled and sliced)

4 to 5 kale leaves

A green glass of vegetable juice is ideal for cleansing your body because most of its ingredients contain water in a huge proportion. These watery vegetables are incredibly low in calories, rich in chlorophyll and high in nutrients (vitamin A, pantothenic acid, magnesium, etc.).

Red

2 grapefruits (peeled and sliced)

1 large beetroot (peeled and chopped)

2 cucumbers (peeled and sliced)

Beets contain powerful antioxidants called betalains which are instrumental in detoxifying your body. While grapefruits are also wonderful natural cleansers, cucumbers are refreshing.

Yellow Detox Juice

Ingredients

1 turmeric Juice

1 cup coconut water

1 ginger (chopped)

1/2 Lemon (peeled and de-seeded)

1 stalk celery (chopped)

1 whole cucumber (peeled and sliced)

This detox drink improves your metabolism and flushes out toxins from the system. While turmeric and ginger offer highly potent, anti-inflammatory benefits, celery, coconut water and cucumber are great for a gentle detox. Read: 9 reasons to start your day with lauki juice!

Image Source: Shutterstock